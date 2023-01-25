‘Absolutely ridiculous’ – Mats Wilander defends Novak Djokovic over fake injury accusations

Mats Wilander believes it is ‘ridiculous’ that people are questioning Novak Djokovic’s sincerity regarding a hamstring injury that has been threatening his quest for a tenth Australian Open title.

The 35-year-old sustained the injury earlier this month and struggled throughout the first week in Melbourne, at times appearing close to withdrawing from the tournament entirely.

However, his straight-set thrashing of Alex de Minaur in the fourth round prompted questions over the legitimacy of the injury.

Wilander maintains that people are making the issue bigger than it needs to be, and when asked if he thought it was an emotional burden for the Serbian to be carrying throughout the tournament, he, instead, claimed that it was ‘the perfect situation’ psychologically.

‘’Both yes and no,’’ Wilander said.

‘’The ‘no’ part of it is, you just heard him say it, ‘I wasn’t thinking about winning the title, I was just thinking about the next day, or I was thinking about today,’ which is how you want to be.

‘’You don’t want to be going ahead thinking about the title just because you won it nine times or you have 21 Grand Slams, and that’s some of the hardest things to do when you’ve won a bunch of Grand Slams is to not start thinking about the title.

‘’So, psychologically, I think it’s the perfect situation.

‘’I think people are making way too big of a deal about it.

‘’But now it turns out that he’s feeling 100 percent so we’re talking about it because it’s a story but really, it’s an irrelevant story because it happens in every sport.

‘’We’re just talking about it because it’s different and I don’t think it makes any difference whatsoever.’’

‘’Maybe that’s why hes playing shorter points – when the sun’s in the eye you throw the ball a little bit to the side, when the wind’s with you you do certain things, when you have a little bit of an injury you do certain things differently so maybe it’s a good thing, I don’t know but it’s kind of irrelevant to me.’’

Wilander went on to slam any doubters of Djokovic’s injury, indicating that no player would want their opponents to know they were injured unnecessarily.

‘’When you hear people talk about it in a negative way, it’s like what are you doing, it’s so ridiculous that you’re accusing someone of something like that.

‘’First of all, there s no way you want to let the locker room know that you’re injured unless you’re injured.

‘’So to think that it’s some kind of fake is absolutely ridiculous.’’

‘’Why lose energy, to me it’s a complete ridiculous argument, it’s his thing, of course he has pain, of course he’s injured but he can play tennis, that’s the only thing that matters to me.’’

