Alex Corretja explains the four main reasons for excessive Australian Open upsets

For the first time in the Open Era, the top two seeds in the men’s and women’s draws have been knocked out of a Grand Slam before the quarter-finals.

In the men’s draw, top seed Rafael Nadal and second seed Casper Ruud both lost their second-round matches, while in the women’s draw, top seed Iga Swiatek was knocked out in the fourth-round and second seed Ons Jabeur fell in the second.

There has been much speculation over the cause of so many upsets, but Eurosport expert and former world number two Alex Corretja believes there are four main reasons, including the balls, which explains why so many seeds have been knocked out before the second week.

''The first reason, because tennis does not just depend on two or three players anymore,’’ Corretja explained.

''The level of the top 60 is much higher than it used to be. Physically, they are also stronger so they can play longer matches not like before when they only play an hour and drop their level.

''Secondly, that the courts in general are playing a little bit faster, and players make more winners in these conditions and it’s easier to win more points. You can hit easier winners.

''Third, at the beginning of the year, it’s never easy. It’s always tricky because no-one has the rhythm of the competition. Most players have only played one tournament, some not played very well.

‘’Most are already tired when they start the Grand Slam so it’s a tricky situation due to your lack of competition or you’re burnt out already. Or, you have some injuries or issues that prevent you from playing as well as you can.

''Finally, I would say the balls feel a little bit dead and many players play a little bit more flat. They don’t make as many mistakes and they can hit as hard as they want.

''While for the guys or girls that play with a little bit more spin, like Swiatek who has her great topspin forehand, she hits harder on her backhand so she has struggled with that.

''Girls like Sabalenka, this might help her game but she will have a tough match against Bencic but it will be really tough for both of them. Guys like Korda or Khachanov have huge flat backhands when they don’t miss and can hit as hard as they want.

''These are the reasons why I believe many of the seeds are out earlier in the tournament and why there have been so many upsets.”

