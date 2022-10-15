Alexander Bublik addresses old claim of hating tennis and only playing for money

Alexander Bublik infamously stated in an interview back in 2020 that his only motivation for playing tennis was the money, also claiming that he hated the sport altogether.

‘’I hate tennis with all my heart’’ Bublik told L'Equipe back in 2020. ‘’To be honest, I don't see anything positive about being a tennis player at all. I only play for money, if there was no money, I would immediately stop playing tennis but so far I haven't earned enough.’’

But it appears the world No. 43 now has a different opinion.

Bublik, now three years older and a new father, has insisted that his feelings towards tennis have changed and that he actually enjoys playing and competing.

‘’It was not a joke that I said I play tennis for money because at that specific moment I was not enjoying what I was doing.’’ Bublik said. ‘’But as time went by, and it has been three years since that interview, things have changed a lot.

‘’I do enjoy playing tennis now because I realised that this is what I wanted to do when I was a kid.

‘’When I was growing up, I was standing in front of the mirror wearing Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer clothes dreaming of playing in [tennis] arenas.’’

Bublik has had his best year yet this year, which might have contributed to his change of opinion towards tennis, after he beat Alexander Zverev in the final of the Open Sud de France to win his maiden title in February.

The 25-year-old also reached a career high ranking of world No. 30 in the same month.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.