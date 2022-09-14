Alexander Zverev confirms fresh injury blow that leaves his season in doubt

Alexander Zverev has confirmed it is ‘more a question of weeks or most likely even months’ before he’ll be back on court.

The German number one was expected to make a return to tennis this week for the first time since suffering a serious injury at this year’s Roland Garros, which forced him to miss Wimbledon and the US Open.

After falling heavily on his right ankle during an intense semi-finals match against Rafael Nadal, Zverev had to be wheelchaired off the court.

He later confirmed on his Instagram account that all three of the ligaments in his right ankle were torn and that undergoing surgery was his best chance at a full recovery.

Following a summer of rehabilitation and training, Zverev was scheduled to return to tennis this week to represent Germany in the Davis Cup and play in his hometown of Hamburg against France, Belgium and Australia.

However, in a press conference on Monday, Zverev announced that he is pulling out of the tournament. ‘’I have a bone edema that causes me quite a lot of pain,’’ Zverev said. ‘’I don’t know if it happened yesterday or not but yesterday in practice it got to a point where I couldn’t run or walk anymore.’’

Many have speculated whether if the injury is a result of pushing himself too much and too soon. Just a couple of days before sustaining this additional injury, Zverev hinted that he still wasn’t quite ready to compete.

‘’To be honest, if it had been any other tournament then I would probably have still taken some further time off to get myself ready, but to play in my hometown of Hamburg is very special,’’ Zverev told Davis Cup.

According to Michael Kohlmann, Germany’s Davis Cup captain, Yannick Hanfmann will replace Alexander Zverev in their line-up.

It remains unclear whether Alexander Zverev will be able to make a comeback before the end of the season.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.