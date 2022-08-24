Alexander Zverev explains 'very tough decision' to withdraw from US Open

Alexander Zverev says missing the US Open was ‘a very tough decision,’ but he has dispelled any concerns about an injury setback.

Zverev, the world number two, has not played since early June after requiring foot surgery, although he was hopeful of making it back for the US Open.

However, he was unable to prove his fitness despite already returning to the practice court, but it’s clear he came very close to making it.

“The recovery is going extremely well,' Zverev said on Instagram. “I am super happy where I am right now but, unfortunately, I will not come to New York this year.

“It was a very tough decision, but the way the recovery is going, and how well everything is going, I just don't want to take the risk and play a best-of-five set match as my first match back.”

Despite the US Open coming too soon for Alexander Zverev, we can expect to see him back on the court relatively soon.

He has already pencilled in the Davis Cup in mid-September for his comeback, and with that being held in his native Hamburg we can be confident he will make it.

“Of course, I will miss it (the US Open) and, of course, I will be watching it from far away,' Zverev explained. “Unfortunately, I did not have another week or two where I would have been 100% ready, but it is how it is.

“I am looking forward to seeing everybody at the Davis Cup. And I am looking forward to being back as soon as possible.”

Zverev injured his foot at Roland Garros during a bruising semi-final clash with eventual winner Rafael Nadal.

Despite three hours of tennis being played that day, the pair could not even complete two sets, such was the ferocity of competition.

It eventually took its toll on Zverev, though, who got his foot caught in the clay while attempting to slide to retrieve a ball on his forehand side and tearing ligaments in the foot in the resulting fall.

