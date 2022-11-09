Alexander Zverev injury update as German star steps up comeback attempt

Alexander Zverev has been able to step up his training as he continues his comeback from injury, his brother and coach Mischa has confirmed.

Zvevev ha snot played since tearing ligaments in his foot during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal, and has dropped out of the world’s top ten as a result.

He initially planned on returning for the Davis Cup in September, but he is now close to being able to compete again.

“We were able to train last week,” Mischa told Eurosport. “On Monday we were even able to play a little longer. So far he’s pain-free and feels good.”

“In Australia he wants to start at the United Cup. Of course he doesn’t miss that,” Mischa said.

“Men and women will play together from now on. And we [Germany] have a fantastic team, especially with the girls Jule Niemeier and Tatjana Maria. It will definitely be a nice event.”

It has been a tough few months for Alexander Zverev with him unable return as quickly from his French Open injury as he’d have liked due to an edema on his right foot.

He will, though, step up his return with some exhibition events before the end of the year.

“Since the great match against Nadal – unfortunately with a bitter end – he hasn’t been able to play any games,” Mischa explained. “That’s why we signed up for a couple of exhibition tournaments.

“Training sets at home without an audience are just something different. So you have to be on the pitch, against a top player, with ball boys and referees to feel the adrenaline again.

“What do you do when the score is 30-30? How do you behave on the second serve? You just have to test that again. Just like your foot.”

