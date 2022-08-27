'American men can win Grand Slams now,' says Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz believes we are moving into an ear where American men can once again realistically win Grand Slam titles in tennis.

Americans used to dominate the ATP Tour, with Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Jim Courier, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe all veritable legends of the game.

However, while American women have continued to deliver majors, the men have not won a Grand Slam since 2003 when Andy Roddick won the US Open.

Fritz, though, says that is more down to the recent brilliance of Europeans than anything else.

“I think that Americans can contend for Grand Slams right now,” said Taylor Fritz, who is the current American number one.

“I think there was a long period where it was just basically [Roger] Federer, [Novak] Djokovic, [Rafael Nadal], [Andy] Murray and it was always going to be one of those guys.

“I think now times are changing a bit, there’s no one that’s overly dominant right now so I feel like anyone between 10 people could win the tournament.”

Taylor Fritz is the best of the American bunch right now and he took Rafael Nadal all the way to the wire in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon this year.

He has also underlined his quality by winning Indian Wells this year, and he says he knows he can take the next step in his career – as long as he can remain healthy.

“I feel really confident. I feel like I’ve kind of dealt with injuries on and off leading up so a big focus for me in the last couple weeks is getting to train a lot, in the gym a lot, to kind of build that base back up because I think right now the tennis is there.

“What I need to make sure I’m going to be all there with is the fitness and feeling like I’m healthy.”

