Andrey Rublev overpowers Dominic Thiem for perfect start in Melbourne

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev defeated former US Open champion Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in his opening match on Tuesday.

Rublev dominated against a struggling Thiem by utilizing his powerful serve and forehand which helped him accumulate an impressive 33 winners en route to victory.

It was the pairs seventh meeting, with Rublev now leading the Head2Head 5-2.

2020 Australian Open finalist Dominic Thiem had accepted a wildcard into this year’s tournament as he continues his comeback from a wrist injury that saw him sidelined and caused him to plummet down the rankings.

‘’When you see that you have to play against Dominic, it's never easy," Rublev said after the match.

"Plus, we are really good friends. I know that he's going through a not easy time, so I just want to wish him all the best, to wish him to come back on the same level that he belongs as fast as possible.’’

Rublev, a six-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist, is bidding to reach the semi-finals of a Slam for the first time in his career.

With temperatures soaring to a sweltering 36 degrees in Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon, the Russian expressed relief in getting the match over with in an energy-efficient two hours, 10 minutes and in straight sets.

‘’It's super hot today so I'm really happy that I was able to win in straight sets to save some energy for the next match,’’ Rublev added.

Rublev will face either Emil Ruusuvouri or Max Purcell in the second round.

