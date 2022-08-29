Andy Murray admits 'concerning' fitness issue ahead of the US Open

Andy Murray has admitted he still doesn’t understand why he is suffering with cramps so often as he prepares for the US Open.

Murray won his maiden major in New York in 2012 but will not be one of the favourites this time due to his troubles with injury in the last few years.

While he appears to be largely over his hip injuries, but he has been struggling with fresh cramping problem during the US hardcourt swing.

Since seeing it wreck his hopes in Cincinnati against Cameron Norrie, Murray has undergone tests to try and get to the bottom of the mysterious issue. However, while they have not revealed a problem, they also have not offered any answers either.

“The sweat test was good; the blood test was good. No illnesses,” Murray said. “I know now it is down to conditioning, hydration, or food related.

“I feel like I am in decent shape, so that is why it is concerning. The results of tests were positive news, but I don’t really know why it is still happening.”

Andy Murray will open his US Open campaign on Monday against 24th seed Francisco Cerundolo, and he suspects monitoring his fluid intake more closely may be his best bet of solving the issue.

“Usually I am pretty precise and good with it, but it is a fine balance to make sure you’re getting the right fluids when you’re on the court,” said Murray.

“I take litre-and-a-half bottles onto the court to make sure I’m drinking enough at the appropriate times. In these conditions, I always try to drink a litre and a half of my sports drink in 40 minutes.

“But if you have two games which last for 15 or 20 minutes then it is difficult to make sure you’re drinking enough. If you take on too much you can feel bloated.

"The last few days in practice I have actually felt a bit better in the conditions, so hopefully, I will be all right on Monday."

