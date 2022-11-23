Andy Murray confirms first event of 2023 as he targets rankings rise

Andy Murray has confirmed his first event of 2023 as he attempts to make another major leap in the world rankings.

Murray will play the Adelaide Invitational in January, which will be a new event for the former world number one.

The first part of the year will be a key one for Murray, with him determined to get himself high enough in the rankings to be seeded at tournaments again.

He has identified that as a key step in regaining his previous level, as it would help him avoid top players in the early rounds of tournaments and allow him to play more tennis.

“I’ll be starting the year in Australia, which I always really enjoy,” Murray said.

“Playing at the Adelaide International for the first time is something I’m looking forward to. The crowds in Australia love their tennis and they’ve always been very supportive.

“I’ve been working hard in the off season and the Adelaide International will be great preparation for the Australian Open. I’m looking forward to seeing what Adelaide and 2023 brings.”

Murray looked ready to kick on this year after he reached the final of Stuttgart, but he was plagued by a strange cramping issue in the second half of the year.

It is something he is determined to get to the bottom of, though, and he recently said he was happy with the progress he has made in 2022.

“I’m positive about next season and the work I have to do,” Murray said. “I’ve already started some of that and I need to empty the tank in the next six to eight weeks in the gym and on the practice court.

“I was 130-140 in the world at the start of the season and I’m now inside the top 50. For most players, that’s a really positive year. For me, I don’t view it that way but I did make progress."

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.