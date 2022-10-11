Andy Murray 'feeling fresh' ahead of Gijon despite recent bout of illness

Andy Murray has revealed he has recently been battling illness but says he is ‘feeling fresh’ and ready to go again at Gijon.

Murray has had something of a stop-start summer in terms of his tournaments and he probably has not played as much tennis as he would have hoped.

He was due to play Astana last week but was forced to pull out of the tournament, but that has at least left him feeling good ahead of what looks like a tough Gijon draw.

“After the US Open and the Laver Cup I have not played much tennis, I have only played two singles matches in the last month, so I feel fresh,” Murray said.

“Last week I was quite ill and could not play in Astana, but I was able to rest for five days and get here early to get used to the conditions.”

Murray has been handed a difficult opening match in Gijon, with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina his first opponent.

“We’ve trained together on several occasions. He has played very well this year and has achieved some good results, he beat Djokovic in Monte Carlo,” Murray said of the Spaniard.

“He has played well at the US Open, where he lost a hard-fought fourth-round match against [Matteo] Berrettini. I think he likes to play on the hard court and it will be a good match.”

“There is a high level. Compared to the tournament in Italy this week it seems to me a tougher draw. Many of the best Spanish players are also here and it is always difficult to play against them at home.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.