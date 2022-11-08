Andy Murray feeling 'positive' about next season

Former world number one Andy Murray is feeling disappointed with how his season ended but says he knows what he has to do to improve.

Murray has a well-documented history with injury and now plays with a metal hip following major surgery in 2019.

While many thought the three-time Grand Slam champion's tennis career would be over, he returned to the ATP Tour and has been re-building his fitness and ranking over the last two years.

Despite occasional injury concerns, the Brit has played a full season, including three Grand Slams and reaching two ATP Finals.

And Murray says he is already looking forward to progressing even further next season.

“I’m positive about next season and the work I have to do,” Murray said. “I’ve already started some of that and I need to empty the tank in the next six to eight weeks in the gym and on the practice court.

“I was 130-140 in the world at the start of the season and I’m now inside the top 50. For most players, that’s a really positive year. For me, I don’t view it that way but I did make progress."

A persistent issue with cramping disrupted Murray in the latter stages of the season but the former British number one believes he can work hard to correct that next season.

“There’s no guarantee I would have won those matches without the cramping but I feel there would have been potentially deeper runs" said Murray.

“I played quite a lot of tournaments from Wimbledon through to the end of the season. From an endurance perspective, I didn’t cope that well but there’s not been the injuries and niggles, which hasn’t been the case the last few years.”

“I was pretty downbeat with the last few months,” Murray said. “The last seven or eight tournaments, I had issues with cramping and I’ve never had that consistently. So, I’m extremely disappointed.

“I can deal with losing a tennis match as it’s a difficult sport and you sometimes don’t perform as well as you’d like but there’s no excuse for being let down physically.

“My reflection on the last four or five months is that I’ve not been doing enough work to perform at the level I need to. I need to change that if I want to get back to the top of the game.”

