Skip to main content

Andy Murray feels 'motivated' by Lionel Messi World Cup success

Andy Murray feels 'motivated' by Lionel Messi World Cup success

Former world number one Andy Murray says watching Lionel Messi has given him an extra spring in his step.

Former world number one Andy Murray says watching Lionel Messi has given him an extra spring in his step.

Andy Murray says he felt ‘motivated’ by watching soccer star Lionel Messi finally win the World Cup with Argentina.

Messi is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time in his sport, and that position has been cemented by him adding the World Cup to his long list of honours.

For Murray, though, it was especially meaningful to watch as the two are the same age and it has reinforced what Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have demonstrated in tennis – that age is no longer the barrier to success that it once was.

“I was really happy for him that he was able to finally win the World Cup when he was seen as not having done it at international level,” said Murray. “Which was strange considering that Argentina won the Copa America not long ago and have been in multiple finals and stuff.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The age that he’s at as well – he’s 35 and born in the same year as me. Seeing any athletes in their mid-to-late 30s going out there and competing and performing and doing what they love is brilliant.

“I’ve had the opportunity to witness that a bit in tennis as well recently, whether that’s Serena or Federer and Nadal. I find that it gives me motivation to keep going and keep trying to perform as best I can.”

Murray has been training in Florida during the off-season to prepare for the new tennis season, with him playing Adelaide before the Australian Open, which starts January 16.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.

Related News

Holger Rune
Latest News

Serena Williams' former coach: 'Not unrealistic' for Holger Rune to reach world no 1 this year

Down but not out, Stefanos Tsitsipas vows to step it up
Latest News

'You want to hear what Rafael Nadal has to say - we’ll have to listen to Stefanos Tsitsipas...'

Andy Murray happy emotional at Wimbledon
Andy Murray

Andy Murray is one ‘big injury’ away from retirement, but is currently in ‘better shape’ than he was six months ago