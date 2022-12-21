Andy Murray feels 'motivated' by Lionel Messi World Cup success

Andy Murray says he felt ‘motivated’ by watching soccer star Lionel Messi finally win the World Cup with Argentina.

Messi is widely regarded as the greatest player of all time in his sport, and that position has been cemented by him adding the World Cup to his long list of honours.

For Murray, though, it was especially meaningful to watch as the two are the same age and it has reinforced what Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have demonstrated in tennis – that age is no longer the barrier to success that it once was.

“I was really happy for him that he was able to finally win the World Cup when he was seen as not having done it at international level,” said Murray. “Which was strange considering that Argentina won the Copa America not long ago and have been in multiple finals and stuff.

“The age that he’s at as well – he’s 35 and born in the same year as me. Seeing any athletes in their mid-to-late 30s going out there and competing and performing and doing what they love is brilliant.

“I’ve had the opportunity to witness that a bit in tennis as well recently, whether that’s Serena or Federer and Nadal. I find that it gives me motivation to keep going and keep trying to perform as best I can.”

Murray has been training in Florida during the off-season to prepare for the new tennis season, with him playing Adelaide before the Australian Open, which starts January 16.

