Andy Murray: 'I'm surprised I'm still able to compete with guys that are right at the top'

Andy Murray said he has to give himself plenty of credit despite losing in the US Open third round to Matteo Berrettini.

Murray produced some quality tennis despite being hampered by a faltering first serve for the first two sets, but he was unable to prevent the Italian from earning a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 win.

It still represented progress to Murray as he continues to work his way back from serious hip surgery, and it has reinforced his belief that he is on the right track.

“I've got a metal hip,” Murray said. “It's not easy playing with that. It's really difficult. I'm surprised I'm still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game.

“Matches like this, you know, I'm really proud that I have worked myself into a position where I'm able to do that. I'm really disappointed that I didn't get over the line today, but I get reminded like this is the first time you've made the third round here since 2016. It's been six years. It's been a difficult six years for me. It's been really hard.

“Although it's the first time I've only made the third round here, I'm really proud of that effort that I put into getting myself back into these positions. So, I'm hoping that in the future I can go further, but considering, I did all right.

It has certainly been a long road back for Andy Murray since his hip injury decimated his career. Back then he was world number one and appearing primed for a spell of dominance on the ATP Tour.

For a long time he looked like he wouldn’t make it back at all, so it should come as little surprise that he definitely feels he has lost a little something physically.

Asked about the difference in his game now compared to then, Murray said: “I mean, a lot of the things feel the same, but obviously I'm just not quite capable of the sort of movement and physicality that I was five, six years ago. That’s pretty obvious. I shouldn't expect to be.

“I think if you watch Rafa [Nadal] and Novak [Djokovic], who are a similar age, moving around the court now, I think they're moving pretty similar to how they were five, six years ago, whereas for me there's obviously been a bit of a drop-off there.

“That can affect you in terms of how you have to play the points. Maybe you just don't track as many balls down as before. Maybe the reach isn't just quite as much as it was.

“But in terms of the shots and everything, there is nothing that is stopping me from hitting the same shots as I did before.”

