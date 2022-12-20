Andy Murray is one ‘big injury’ away from retirement, but is currently in ‘better shape’ than he was six months ago

Andy Murray is certainly no stranger to potentially career-ending injuries, but the Scotsman has admitted that another significant injury would be too difficult to come back from.

From 2017 to 2019, Murray was largely out of action due to a hip injury which threatened to end his career as he plummeted to the bottom of the world rankings, eventually dropping out of the top 800.

Murray underwent two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 in the hope that he would be able to compete at the top level once again.

Currently ranked at No. 49 in the world, the three-time Grand Slam champion stated that he will continue to play professional tennis as long as he remains in good shape.

"If my body is in good shape and I'm still able to compete consistently, I'll keep playing," Murray said.

"But I can't look so far in advance with the age I'm at and with the issues I've had. If I was to have a big injury, I probably wouldn't try to come back from that."

Murray also revealed that he has been training hard in the gym, focusing particularly on improving his stamina, and is currently in much ‘better shape’ than he was six months ago.

‘’I spent three weeks in Florida, getting my body right and getting some work done on my game and it went really well.

"I'm certainly in better shape than I was. A lot of work was done in the gym, trying to build up my endurance and my stamina a bit and I'm hoping that's going to help me next year.

"I wasn't happy with how last season went, certainly the last six months or so from a physical perspective, but my ranking still went from 125 to 50 in a year.

‘’I'm hoping that this year, with the work I've done, things will continue to improve and I'll still be motivated to get out there and compete."

Murray will compete at the Battle of the Brits tournament in Aberdeen over the next two days, forming part of the Scottish team that will take on England.

Murray is due to face Jack Draper on Wednesday and Dan Evans on Thursday, before joining forces with his brother Jamie to take on Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in a doubles showdown.

