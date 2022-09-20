'Pumped and proud!' - Andy Murray excited to finally get Laver Cup chance

Andy Murray has declared himself ‘pumped and proud’ to finally get the chance to take part in the Laver Cup this year.

The Laver Cup started in 2017, just weeks after Murray was hit by the hip injury that would decimate his career. At the time he was world number one and would have been an automatic qualifier for Team Europe.

However, it took him more than two years to conquer that injury, with a resurfacing operation finally getting him back to playing – albeit with a metal hip.

He probably thought his chance to play in the Laver Cup had passed him by, but he has been a captain’s pick for the event at the O2 Arena in London this month, and he understandably couldn’t be happier to finally get to taste the unique atmosphere himself.

“I’m pumped,” Andy Murray said. “I’ve watched the last few years on the TV and it always looked brilliant, great atmosphere, unique really.

“These are guys that I competed against throughout my whole career, and it’s been extremely challenging, so I’m very much looking forward to being part of the same team as them.

“All of us are getting a bit older now. This might be one of the last opportunities we get to do this together. I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Murray will join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas in a Team Europe stacked with talent.

Meanwhile, Team World, who have never won the event, will be Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock, Diego Schwartzman and Alex De Minaur.

