'Off the court, there is no nicer guy than Andy Murray' - Former doubles star

Former doubles number one Rennae Stubbs has described Andy Murray as ‘a whiny but great guy’ as she paid tribute to the Scotsman.

Andy Murray is a UNICEF ambassador and underlined his commitment to that cause by donating his entire 2022 prize money to the Ukrainian appeal, which amounted to more than $600,000.

That earned the three-time Grand Slam winner the ATP Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award this year, and Stubbs believes he is a worthy recipient.

Speaking on the Rennae Stubbs podcast, she said: "Obviously the guy has a lot of money.

“He clearly has made a lot of money from the sport of tennis but it's still well over half a million dollars to give away. It's pretty phenomenal"

"That is his money, he earned, he's just one of the great guys."

Murray has a very typically dry Scottish sense of humour, and that can occasionally come across as being downcast to some.

Stubbs, though, says Murray is as nice as they come – you just have to get him off the tennis court first!

"He gets a bad rap,” she said. “He's a little tough to watch sometime. He carries on at times on the court like a porkchop. We know that we've given him a crack about it.

“You know, he's a bit whiny, complaincy. But, off the tennis court, there's no better guy, there's no nicer guy, there's no funnier guy."

