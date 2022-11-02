Andy Murray offers Emma Raducanu key advice as she looks to reignite career

Emma Raducanu will only see genuine improvement when she can benefit from consistent coaching, says Andy Murray.

Raducanu has endured an incredibly frustrating year as she struggled with the pressure of the instant superstardom her 2021 US Open title brought.

She has been blighted by niggling injuries along the way, and he coaching situation has also garnered a lot of attention with her working with Dmitry Tursunov, Torben Beltz, Iain Bates, Andrew Richardson and Nigel Sears in the space of just a year.

Murray, though, believes those two issues are directly related, and he hopes a sustained relationship with his former fitness coach Jez Green can help her resolve both next year.

"I think with any relationship, whether it’s strength and conditioning or tennis, it’s making sure you’re spending enough time with that person to really make a difference," Murray said.

"Unless you really dedicate the time, it’s difficult to make a difference. So if they (Raducanu and Green) get to spend enough time together, I’m sure that would be helpful.

"If it’s not Jez, then a strength and conditioning coach full time would be helpful for her.

"Try to improve the physical side and avoid the niggles and injuries, and the best way to do that is to get stronger and have someone around you more consistently."

