Andy Murray ‘proud’ but ‘disappointed’ after Australian Open loss

Andy Murray is out of the Australian Open after losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

Despite a valiant effort and over 14 hours on the court over the course of his three matches, Murray suffered a 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 defeat to the Spaniard.

Murray looked uncomfortable throughout the three-hour clash, probably due to the two exhausting five-setters he played earlier in the week.

Understandably, the 35-year-old was unable to go the distance for a third time despite stealing the second set from Bautista Agut.

‘’I think obviously you never know exactly when the end is going to be,’’ Murray said after the match.

‘’I would like to go out playing tennis like this, where I'm competing with the best players in the world in the biggest events and doing myself justice.

“There were maybe times the last year or so where I didn't really feel like I was playing well, and I didn't enjoy the way that I was playing.

‘’Those sacrifices and that effort that I put in allowed me to get through those matches and play at a high level that I think was entertaining for the people watching.

‘’I felt good about the way that I was playing. It's more enjoyable for me when I'm playing like that, when I'm coming into a major event and really believing that I can do some damage.

‘’I can have a deeper run than the third round of a slam, there's no question about that. Obviously draws can open up for you. I need to also help myself with that. If I was playing at this level last year, I probably wouldn't be ranked 50, 60 in the world. It's up to me to try and change that.

When asked how he was feeling, Murray said he felt ‘disappointed’ because he felt he was playing good enough tennis for a much deeper run into the tournament.

‘’How do I feel right now? Lots of mixed emotions. I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event. So I'm proud of that.

‘’That is really, in whatever you're doing, all you can do. You can't always control the outcome. You can't control how well you're going to play or the result. You can control the effort that you put into it, and I gave everything that I had the last three matches. I'm very proud of that.

"I'm also disappointed because I put loads of work into the beginning of this year and was playing well enough to have a really good run, have a deep run.

"I think even tonight I'm competing against a guy 20 in the world, you know, and it's still very tight considering the circumstances.

‘’I'm disappointed because I feel like I could have gone quite a bit further.’’

