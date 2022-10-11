Andy Murray 'still enjoying' his tennis after fine win in Gijon

Andy Murray says he ‘still enjoys’ his tennis after he showed his pedigree to overcome Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Gijon Open.

It appeared to be a tough draw for the former world number one, but he was able to put the young Spaniard under pressure during the key moments before securing a 7-5, 6-2 win.

It has been a frustrating season in many ways for Murray, who has come up against enough of the big-hitting youngsters for him to see that men’s tennis is changing, but he is still very much up for the challenge.

“Obviously I still enjoy it,” Murray said. “It’s not easy, the young guys are moving up extremely well, and they’re all hitting the ball harder and harder. Sometimes it is difficult to keep up, but I still enjoy it.

“We had a fantastic crowd today, a really nice atmosphere for the first round of a tournament… I really enjoy playing in new places, I’ve never been here before and it’s a beautiful place, so I’m happy to be here.”

Murray was certainly appearing to enjoy himself in Gijon, with him just too clever for Davidovich Fokina at times.

However, he admitted that he had to hang on in there in the first set and withstand some real pressure.

"In the first set he was playing much better than me,” Murray said. “He had a lot of chances to get the second break of serve and I managed to stay tough in those moments. At the 4-3 game he played a bad game to give me the break back and after that I started to play a little bit better.

“I think he was a bit frustrated, and then in the second set his level dropped a little bit, but the end of the first set was very important because he was playing very well and it was a difficult first set.”

