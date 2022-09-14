Andy Murray sees Davis Cup as a chance to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Andy Murray says Great Britain’s Davis Cup date in Glasgow is an ideal time for British tennis to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Murray will play alongside fellow Brits Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Joe Salisbury this week as they prepare to go up against the USA, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan.

The Brits will begin their campaign while the United Kingdom is still in a state of mourning over the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, but Murray thinks it is a good chance to pay tribute.

‘’I think here will be a chance for everyone to show how much she meant to everyone,’’ Murray said. ‘’She obviously had an amazing life and I think here, these few days when GB is competing, will be a chance for everyone to celebrate her and everything she did.’’

Murray is no stranger to the royals, as he received a knighthood in 2016 following his second Wimbledon win and second Olympic gold medal.

Murray also had the chance to play in front of the Queen during her visit to Wimbledon in 2010, her first visit to the Championships since 1977. The Queen enjoyed watching Murray’s second round match and subsequent victory against Jarkko Nieminen.

‘’I was very fortunate to get the opportunity to play in front of her and compete at Wimbledon when she came along to watch,’’ Murray reflected. ‘’Which was a really nice memory for me.’’

Murray was absent from the Davis Cup last year as he was unsure whether it was something he still wanted to take part in. However, he soon realised he’d made a mistake.

‘’I regretted not being involved last year,’’ Murray told reporters. ‘’I was tired and I wasn't sure if it was something I necessarily still wanted to be involved with because all of these guys deserve to compete in the team and whether it was necessary for me to be there.’’

‘’As soon as I turned the matches on [last year] to start watching I was like 'What am I doing? Like, it's a mistake'. I wanted to be there and be there for the team and try and help.’’

