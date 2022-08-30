'Essentially, I take his place now' - Andy Murray takes shortcut into US Open seeds

Andy Murray said he had taken a shortcut to being seeded at the US Open as he beat Francisco Cerundolo in the first round.

It was Murray’s first straight sets win at a Grand Slam for five years, with him closing out an impressive 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 win.

After Wimbledon, Murray stated his goal to improve his ranking before the US Open to be able to secure a seeded position in the draw.

He was not able to do that due to a frustrating US hardcourt swing. However, having beaten the 24th-seed Cerundolo, he has got himself in among the seeds after all.

“Yeah, essentially I take his spot in the draw now,” Murray said. “That’s what you have to do if you're unseeded is get through some seeds.

“I have drawn a lot of them in the slams I have played in the last few years. Won some of them; obviously lost some as well.

“It was not an easy first match, and like I said, did well to get through it.”

What will likely please Andy Murray the most is that he was able to get the match won in just three sets, which should help his recovery for round two.

"That felt like five sets to me," Murray he joked in his post-match interview. "Very tricky conditions today, very humid and hot. But yes, I'm really happy with the way I got through that one.

"It wasn't easy, [Cerundolo has] had a brilliant year. I knew I was going to have to play well, and I did in the important moments.

“Yeah, well, it was really tricky conditions out there. At the beginning it was actually okay, but towards the end it was really getting pretty hot and humid.

“You know, I thought I did a pretty good job out there. Could have closed some of the sets quicker, but overall was a solid performance.”

Murray will face Emilio Nava in round two, and by happy coincidence he is a player the former world number one should know well.

“Yeah, I actually hit with him a couple days ago, so it was good to get on the court with him. I saw a little bit of his match today, but actually being on the court with someone and feeling their shots is helpful when you don't know loads about them.

“Yeah, I will look at some of the video and stuff from the match today. Yeah, I certainly know a lot more than I did a few days ago. That's for sure.”

