Andy Murray tips youngster to go 'right to the top of tennis'

Andy Murray has tipped Jack Draper to go ‘right to the top of the game’ after getting a close look at the youngster in Glasgow.

Murray faced Draper at the Battle of the Brits exhibition event, with Murray narrowly coming out on top after a brilliant tiebreaker.

Draper was actually the highest ranked player in that match, with the 20-year-old seven spots higher than the three-time Grand Slam winner right now.

And, although Murray came out on top, he saw enough to tip Draper for a very big future in the game.

"I think he has the potential to be right up at the top of the game for a really, really long time," Murray said.

"He loves his tennis, he works extremely hard and there are lots of positive things in his future.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what he does but it's very exciting for tennis in this country."

Draper found some consistency in the second half of the 2022 season, with a quarterfinal appearance at the Canada Masters the highlight.

He also reached the semi-finals at Eastbourne, and the last four of the Next Gen finals in Milan.

In total, he climbed an astonishing 223 places in the world rankings during the season and he will be expecting to improve that even more next year.

