Andy Murray told he can 'can still play at the top with the best of them'

Thanasi Kokkinakis is looking forward to facing Andy Murray at the Australian Open, and he is expecting the Brit to bring his best.

Murray produced a sensational performance to beat Matteo Berrettini in the first round, and he will go into the match against the Aussie as the favourite.

Kokkinakis knows that too, and he knows he has to be close to his best if he is to give himself a chance of progression.

"It's going to be a tough match, obviously. I watched a fair bit of his match against Berrettini and he played great. He is looking in good shape. I've practised with him a fair bit recently.

"I'm just going to continue to play my game. He may have lost a little bit [of pace], but his anticipation is just as good as ever, and he can still play at the top with the best of them. I'm going to be ready for the best version of Murray.

"He is such a role model for everyone in British tennis, but also I think on the Tour, what he is doing and achieving. I'm so, so happy for him.

"Andy is someone I respect a great amount. He was someone when I came on to Tour that was always willing to give some advice.

"We get along really well. I remember watching him when I was younger thinking this dude looks moody as hell, he looks miserable. Then when you got to know him, he is actually a ripper bloke and a good guy."

A key factor heading into the match will be how well Murray has been able to recover from him battle with Berrettini, which went all five sets and lasted nearly five hours.

Murray has a a metal hip after resurfacing surgery in 2019, but he looked fitter than he did in years during his first round match .

"At times I wish I had metal body parts, they might have held up a little bit better," Kokkinakis joked.

"It's obviously not that easy to recover from a four-hour, 45-minute match.

"But I have put myself in the best chance to be able to do that with the training and stuff that I've done the last few months. I wouldn't expect myself to feel perfect on Thursday, but hopefully I'll be in a good place."

