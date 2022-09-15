'Something tennis needs to sort out' - Andy Murray unhappy with Davis Cup scheduling

Andy Murray has called for a Davis Cup re-think after Great Britain’s Davis Cup clash with USA finished late into the night.

Glasgow hosted the brilliant Group D tie of the Davis Cup Finals, with Bob Bryan’s Americans winning2-1, although all three matches went to a final set.

Tommy Paul defeated Daniel Evans 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, then Cameron Norrie played a very well against Taylor Fritz. He lost the first set but recovered to win 2-6, 7-6, 7-5. Finally, in a doubles match that lasted two hours and 49 minutes, Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock beat Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury for 5-7, 6-4, 7-5, with the match ending after midnight.

That late finish could have been avoided if the matches had started earlier, and most would have predicted a close tie between such well-matched teams.

Andy Murray, as usual, did not think twice before bringing the problem to the press conference, complaining about what he believes has become too regular a recurrence in tennis and. In his opinion, players, journalists and spectators, both at home and at the stadium, are not being consider enough.

“It would be better if they were earlier, I think for everyone involved, the two-time Olympic champions said. “I don't think it's ideal for you guys (the press).

“I don't think it's ideal for the fans. That match that we played there, there's probably half of the people in there at the end of the match that were there at the beginning. It's a bit of a shame because, well, they missed a great match.

“It's not probably because they didn't want to stay. If you got children here, you can't stay with them. You got to get a bus or train home. Can't do it..

“For the ballkids and things like that, it's inappropriate. Yeah, the players are still able to go out and compete. I mean, we're still playing really well.

“But, yeah, it's not ideal for the US team to come back and play tomorrow. They're probably not going to be tucked up in their beds until, I don't know what the time is, probably 3:30, 4:00 in the morning by the time they've done their recovery and managed to sort of calm down after a tie like that.

“It's not ideal. It's not just here, obviously. We've seen it obviously at the US Open even just last week. It's something that tennis needs to sort of have a bit of a think about. I don't think it looks that professional.”

The Davis Cup ties in Hamburg also drew criticism, with both France captain Sebastian Grosjean and Germany star Jan-Lennard Struff registering their complaints.

