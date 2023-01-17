Andy Murray’s first round Australian Open match drove ‘nervous wreck’ mum Judy to drink

Andy Murray’s first round match was almost too much to bear for mum Judy, who was a ‘nervous wreck’ as the Scot was forced to go the distance against Matteo Berrettini.

Murray produced a remarkable level of tennis, possibly his best ever performance post-hip injury, as he took on the 13th seed, who came back from two sets to down to force a deciding set.

An insanely tense deciding set saw Berrettini with a match point at 5-4, but Murray rallied to take it to a tiebreak and eventually defeated the Italian 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (10-6) in almost five hours.

Barbara Schett was seated close to Judy as she watched her son with bated breath, and the Eurosport presenter recalled her conversation with the proud but stressed mum after the match.

‘’I spoke to Judy Murray who was sitting in the stands right behind Ivan Lendl and I," Schett told fellow presenters Alize Lim and Mats Wilander.

"I told her congratulations, well done, that must have been tough. Any more grey hairs on your head?

"She said 'I went straight to the champagne bar. Why is he doing this to me? I'm a nervous wreck!' So she had a few champagnes and felt better. She said 'Having two boys playing on tour for 18 years, this is taking a toll'."

Murray is set to take on either Thanasi Kokkinakis or Fabio Fognini in the second round on Wednesday, giving mum Judy a day off to recover.

