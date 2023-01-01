Aryna Sabalenka ‘disappointed sports is somehow in politics’ as she slams Wimbledon for ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka was one of the top players to miss out on competing at Wimbledon in 2022 after the decision was made to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) was subsequently fined by the ATP last month after it was decided that the ban was unjust and could possibly set a detrimental precedent.

‘’This is really terrible because no one supports war – no one,’’ Sabalenka told Australian newspaper The Age. ‘’I'm just really disappointed sport is somehow in politics.

‘’We're just athletes playing their sport. That's it. We're not about politics. If all of us could do something [about the war], we would do it, but we have zero control.

"They banned us from Wimbledon, and what did it change? Nothing - they're [the Russian government] still doing this, and this is the sad [part] of this situation.

‘’It was a tough time. I was super disappointed with their decision.’’

Despite the hefty fine, it remains unclear whether the ban will remain in place for the 2023 Championships.

But Sabalenka is hopeful that she will be able to return to Wimbledon this year after admitting that she misses the people and the stimulating atmosphere.

"I really missed the people because the atmosphere at Wimbledon is super amazing. You can feel these people really love tennis there, and I really miss them.

"I really hope that I'll play there [in 2023], just because of the people, to feel this atmosphere. But if they're going to ban us again... I don't care about Wimbledon's decision.

‘’The only thing I'll miss is the people."

