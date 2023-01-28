Aryna Sabalenka holds off Elena Rybakina to win Australian Open final

Aryna Sabalenka is officially a Grand Slam champion after beating Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open final in a thrilling three-setter.

Sabalenka fought to come back from a set down for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over the reigning Wimbledon champion, making her the first singles player in history to win a major under a neutral flag.

Considered one of the biggest hitters in women’s tennis, Sabalenka lived up to the label as she hammered down 17 aces and 51 winners throughout the two hour and 29 minute clash.

The deciding set was incredibly tense, one completely befitting of a Grand Slam final, as both players looked to secure the first break.

Rybakina refused to budge after facing a break point at 2-2 but finally crumbled two games later to gift Sabalenka the break, and one was all she needed.

Nerves were to blame as the 24-year-old squandered away three championship points, her first being lost to a double fault, but she managed to get the job done on her fourth in an epic display of resilience.

‘’I am still shaking and super nervous,’’ Sabalenka said during the trophy ceremony.

‘’I want to thank Miss King she has done so much, congratulations, Elana. Hopefully, we will have many more battles, hopefully in the final of grand slams.

‘’Thank you everyone, and thanks guys for an amazing atmosphere. It was an enjoyable tournament to play in. Thanks to my team, they are the craziest team on the tour. We have been through a lot downs last year. You guys deserve this trophy more than me.

‘’I hope next year I come back even stronger and I will show you even better tennis.’’

Sabalenka remains unbeaten in 2023 after 11 straight victories, and come Monday, she will move three places up the rankings to match her career high of world No. 2.

