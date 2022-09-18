ATP announce reforms to Challenger Tour to protect 'launchpad' of men's game

The ATP Challenger tour will change its look starting from the 2023 season and does so in style, it has been confirmed.

There will be new categories of events and record prize money to help tennis players who sail outside the Top 100 to carry on their career in a more sustainable way.

The first significant change concerns the tournament categories, with the cancellation of the Challenger 90 and 110, and the maintenance of the Challenger 50, 75, 100 and 125. There will also be a significant increase in the amount of Challenger 100 and Challenger 125 events.

In addition, with some Masters 1000 set to expand to two0week events from 2023, the second week of those tournaments will see new Challengers 175. Ranking points will be up for grabs and it will be open to those seeking redemption after being prematurely eliminated from the Masters 1000.

It should also be noted there will be a considerable increase in the prize money. The total pot will increase from 13.2 million in 2022 to 21.1 million dollars in the year next year, a total of 60% more than the previous season. And this will not only concern the champions or finalists: The ATP have explicitly stated that the gain will be increased round by round, even for those who will be eliminated in the first rounds.

In addition, a record number of events will also be set, from 183 events in 2022 to 195 in 2023. The stated goal will be to increasingly resemble the ATP tour in the distribution of tournaments by surface and by geographical location.

Commenting on the changes, ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi said: "The Challenger Tour is the Launchpad of men’s professional tennis. Today’s announcement is a fundamental step for the entire ecosystem.

“The new plan increases the earning potential for players and improves the balance of tournament categories, surfaces and regions, with a renewed focus on increasing the level of tournaments. And this is just the beginning. Our team is committed to providing further improvements in the coming months and years."

Richard Glover, ATP Challenger Tour Vice President, added: "The health of the ATP Challenger Tour is crucial to the future of our sport, and our in-depth investigation revealed significant opportunities to strengthen this path.

“While we are taking a long-term approach to growing the Challenger Tour, these changes will provide an immediate boost from 2023. We look forward to implementing these reforms next season and building on the foundations of this progress in the near future."

