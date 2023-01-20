Australian Open boss states there is ‘no need to alter the schedule’ despite Andy Murray’s 4am finish

Australian Open boss Craig Tiley has defended the tournament schedule after being criticsed by Andy Murray over his 4am finish on Thursday.

Murray fought to come back from two sets down against Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the longest match of his career at five hours and 45 minutes.

Despite his victory, Murray was frustrated at still being on the court in the early hours of the morning which he labelled as ‘disrespectful’ and a ‘farce’.

But Tiley responded to the criticism by saying that organisers ‘don’t have many options’ as they try to squeeze everything into the 14 days and, because of that, the schedule will not be being altered any time soon.

‘’There are so many variables that go into thinking about how you’re going to make it work each day,’’ Tiley said.

“Over the last few days we have had extreme heat, we’ve had over five breaks of rain… so we’ve had three late nights with scheduling trying to catch up with matches.

“But generally, a women’s match is about an hour and a half and a men’s match a little over two and a half hours – that’s the length of match you work your schedule around.

“There is always one, and it is hard to schedule the entire event around the potential that happens one time. You’ve also got to protect the matches. If you just put on one match at night and there’s an injury you don’t have anything for fans or broadcasters.

‘’But you are always going to have an out-of-the- box situation where like last night it goes extra-long unexpectedly.

“You would expect from 7pm to 12am [the evening session] in that five-hour window, you would get two matches. We also have to protect the matches. If you just put one match at night and there's an injury, you don't have anything for fans or broadcasters.

“At this point there is no need to alter the schedule. We always look at it when we do the debrief like we do every year, we've had long matches before, at this point we've got to fit the matches in in the 14 days so you don't have many options.’’

