Australian Open wildcard upsets Taylor Fritz in second round

World No. 113 Alexei Popyrin secured the win of his career by downing the eighth seed Taylor Fritz in the second round of the Australian Open.

The Aussie was overcome with emotion after defeating Fritz 6-7(4,) 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-2 in just over four hours, locking in his third visit to the third round of his home Slam.

The outcome of the match was uncertain after Fritz saved a match point in the fourth set, but Popyrin produced some remarkable tennis to dominate in the decider.

Popyrin was backed the whole way by his home crowd who broke out into chants of ‘Popy’ after the Aussie clinched the victory, and he was quick to show his appreciation whilst holding back the tears.

‘’You guys were just incredible. Oh my god, it's crazy," Popyrin told the crowd during his on-court interview. "I really couldn't have done it without you guys.

‘’This win means so much to me. I had the toughest year last year, didn't win many matches. I won as many matches this year as I won the whole of last year and it's only January.

‘’Pre-season I put my head down and worked as hard as I possibly could. I don't want that feeling that I had last year ever again. And that I wrote down to myself in my head and I'm going to keep working, I'm going to keep pushing, I'm going to try and go all the way.’’

Many more upsets may be in store at the hands of the 23-year-old, who admitted that he is already hungry for more of the feeling of winning.

‘’I love this feeling and I want more of this feeling, I want you guys to have this feeling more," Popyrin added. "Man, I love you guys so much."

Popyrin will face American Ben Shelton in the third round.

