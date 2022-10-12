Australian Open 'will not lobby' on behalf of Novak Djokovic, says Craig Tiley

The Australian Open ‘will not lobby’ on behalf of Novak Djokovic to help him lift his visa ban, Craig Tiley has confirmed.

Djokovic was deported from Australian in January in a row over his vaccination status, with that order coming with an automatic three-year ban from being granted a visa.

If that ban was upheld it would rule him out of not only the upcoming Australian Open but the 2024 edition too.

Last week Tiley sounded upbeat about the situation, though, saying the tournament were ‘on track’ to welcome Djokovic back in 2023.

He seems to have backtracked on that position now, though, and confirmed they will not be offering the Serbian any help in his bid to be allowed to enter the country.

"It's not a matter we can lobby on," said Tiley. "Novak and the federal government need to work out the situation and then we'll follow any instruction after that.

"It's a matter that definitely stays between the two of them and then depending on the outcome of that we would welcome him to the Australian Open."

Tiley’s stance mirrors that of the US Open, who also refused to support an exemption for Djokovic to help him gain entry to America this year.

The government who will take the decision on Djokovic is different to the one who issued an executive order to deport him, and that could weigh in his favour.

However, when politics gets involved in sport, the fans are usually the ones considered last – if at all – so it’s difficult to predict how it will play out at this stage.

