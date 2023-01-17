Barbara Schett and Laura Robson pick their Australian Open women's champion: ‘I think there’s a potential upset’

Barbara Schett and Laura Robson have revealed who they think will lift the women’s trophy in Melbourne – and it’s not Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek survived a tricky opening match on Monday as she fought to come back from a break of serve down in the second set to win against Jule Niemeier.

It was the world No. 1’s first win since being defeated in straight sets by Jessica Pegula at the United Cup earlier this month.

Pegula looked to be in spectacular form in her first-round match on Monday, defeating Jaqueline Cristian 6-0, 6-1 in just 59 minutes.

Former British No. 1 Robson believes the American will win her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open despite Swiatek being the heavy favourite.

‘’I think there’s a potential upset,’’ said Robson. ‘’She hasn’t had the big Grand Slam result but it’s coming.

“It’s a big call, but I feel confident. She was unreal by the end of the week at the United Cup.”

Schett shared the same idea, noting Pegula’s impressive run at the United Cup.

‘’I think Pegula wins the Australian Open,” Schett said.

“The way she played in Sydney was outstanding and she only lost one match.”

Looking ahead to the last few days of the tournament, Schett and Robson predicted that Pegula will beat Madison Keys in an all-American quarter-final showdown.

They also believe she will defeat Swiatek in the semi-finals before conquering Belinda Bencic in the final to secure her first Major.

However, Pegula must first take down Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovic who she will face in her second-round match on Wednesday.

