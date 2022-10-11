Bianca Andreescu 'doing better than expected' in latest comeback bid

Bianca Andreescu says she is ‘ahead of expectations’ as she attempts to get her career back on track after a tough couple of years with injury.

Andreescu won the 2019 US Open as a teenager and at that time appeared to be on course to become a dominant force in the WTA.

Things have not panned out that way, though, and she has struggled to play any real sustained tennis since due to problems with her abdomen, back, shoulder and knee.

She eased herself into the second round of the San Diego Open with a 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 win over world number 23 Liudmila Samsonova, though, and she says she can finally see a little light at the end of the tunnel.

“I think I’m doing better than I expected,” Andreescu told WTA Insider. “I try not to have any expectations going into this season but it’s definitely better than I thought. Taking so much time off, you never know what you’re going to do.

“For me, this is the bigger picture kind of thinking that I’m doing with my coach. So it’s not short term, it’s more long term. It’s way less pressure.”

Andreescu amassed an impressive 15 break points in her match against Samsonova, although she still felt the result was far from a certainty.

“The match was very tight and it could have gone either way,” Andreescu said. “I felt towards the end I felt I was putting a little bit more pressure that she was and I was a little bit more consistent.”

