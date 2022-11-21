'None of us are even close to the big three,' says top ATP star

Daniil Medvedev says he cannot consider himself, or anyone else, to be in the same league as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Federer retired this year but Nadal and Djokovic are still around, with the latter winning Wimbledon and the ATP Finals in 2022. Nadal, meanwhile, beat Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open as well as winning his customary French Open title.

Of the current chasing pack, Medvedev is the player who has probably got closest to mixing it with Nadal and Djokovic, but he dismisses any suggestion that he should be mentioned alongside them.

"Novak is in a league of his own, that's for sure, with Rafa and Roger,” Medvedev said at the ATP Finals. “Then it's the rest. Maybe one moment somebody's going to try to catch them number of slams or whatever, then we going to talk about different.”

It was Djokovic who ended Medvedev’s interest in the ATP Finals this year, beating him in their final round robin match.

Despite it being a tight match with two tiebreakers, Medvedev says he has a huge amount to prove before he can compare himself to the Serbian.

"I definitely don't put myself in there,” he said. “We had some tough battles. He's (Djokovic) leading in head-to-head, even if I won some important matches. Yeah, that's all I can say.

“I’m definitely, definitely not close to Novak. Maybe when we play, yes, but in general you cannot compare myself to him or any one of the big three.”

