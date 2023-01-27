Boris Becker looks ahead to ‘dream’ Australian Open final: ‘Either way, tennis history will be made’

Eurosport expert Boris Becker believes that Sunday’s showstopper will be a ‘dream final’ as Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas battle it out for the world No. 1 ranking.

Djokovic is contending for a 10th Australian Open title, one which will take his Grand Slam total up to a remarkable 22 which will put him level with Rafael Nadal’s all-time record.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, will battle for his maiden Grand Slam title and will be hoping that it ends better than the last time he faced Djokovic in the final of major after the Serbian came back from two sets down to deny him of the victory at the 2021 French Open.

Becker, Djokovic’s former coach, suggested that tennis fans are currently watching history unfold right in front of them, indicating that winning so many Grand Slams is not ‘normal’ and issuing a warning to not take it for granted.

‘’I don't know if a tennis player can achieve something like that again," Becker told Eurosport Germany's Matchball Becker in relation to Djokovic’s career.

"We are watching tennis history live here. We all take it for granted: The Djoker, he will do it... No, guys - that's not normal!

"Novak is getting older, too. He is now 35 years old. You could also notice on the court that he was catching his breath a bit more than usual. Let us enjoy it while we can see it because at some point it will be over.

‘’This is a dream final!

"When it is also about the world No. 1 ranking in a Grand Slam final, it fulfils childhood dreams. Tsitsipas has already said that.

‘’Sure, Djokovic has already been world No. 1, but he is looking at a 22nd Grand Slam singles title. He can equal Rafael Nadal's record.

''So either way, tennis history will be made.’’

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.