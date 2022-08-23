'Borna Coric is like Daniil Medvedev' - Stefanos Tsitsipas impressed with comeback kid

Borna Coric has been compared to world number one Daniil Medvedev after his remarkable comeback at the Cincinnati Masters.

Coric became the lowest ranked player to ever win a Masters when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-7, 6-2 in the final to complete an incredible run.

He had previously beaten Lorenzo Musetti, Rafael Nadal, Roberto Bautista Agut, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Cameron Norrie in the tournament – all of whom have won at least one ATP Tour title this season.

The Croatian also became the first player since 1993 to win an ATP title and a Challenger title in the same season, and he has jumped 123 places in the world rankings to now be seeded at the US Open.

It was a remarkable turnaround for a player who missed 13 months with a shoulder injury, and opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas was suitable impressed with what he saw.

“He plays the same as always, not much has changed,” Tsitsipas said after the final. “He has big hits at the back of the court, he never hits the net. He is a solid player from the back of the court, he returns well.

"The less he misses, the more he makes your life difficult. He’s like a Daniil Medvedev, but hitting the ball a bit harder, adding a bit more topspin to the ball, opening the court.

“Basically, his ball has a little bit more weight to it when it comes off the strings.”

Borna Coric, meanwhile, admitted he had absolutely no idea where that performance had come from, but he hopes he can keep this kind of form going.

“I have no words, to be honest,” he said. “It’s just unbelievable feeling. Like I said many times, I [am] just going to enjoy this. I thought I could play well.

“I was training hard, and I knew I could play good tennis, but that I could play this level tennis, I was just not aware. I’m just super happy.

“I believe always in myself. But again, [it was unlikely] to win the tournament when last week I was really playing poorly.

“I didn’t believe I’m going to win the tournament.”

