Cameron Norrie downs Rafael Nadal at United Cup as Britain takes 2-0 lead over Spain

Cameron Norrie came from a set down to defeat Rafael Nadal for the very first in his career to give Great Britain a commanding lead against Spain in their United Cup group stage clash.

Norrie faced off with Nadal for the fifth time in his career, defeating the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney.

Having lost their four previous meetings, it was, understandably, a relief for the Brit to finally have a win against the 22-time Grand Slam champion under his belt.

‘’It was pretty crazy,’’ Norrie said in his post-match interview.

‘’I was thinking I’d never won a set before [against Nadal] and I came out firstly wanting to do that.

‘’I had to stay super-patient. It was a super-physical match and I enjoyed it. It was huge to get through that one and finally beat him.

“He bet me easily the last few times, so it’s a great way to end the year for me. It was a crazy atmosphere, thank you guys. It was a crazy match.”

When asked in a press conference whether it was the win of his career, Norrie confirmed that it was.

‘’I think it was, especially on ranking and beating a guy like Rafa as the competitor that he is.

‘’I know it’s his first match of the year, but it was a sick win.

‘’He absolutely chopped me the last five or four times I played him, so it is nice to get him once now. I really played well and held my nerve throughout the match.’’

Britain’s Katie Swan produced an equally impressive performance against Parrizas Diaz, defeating the Spaniard 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

This means Spain will have to battle hard on Sunday to stay alive in the tie, while a British victory will secure them a place in the quarterfinals.

