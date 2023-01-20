Cameron Norrie level ‘not where it should be’ after shock third round exit

Cameron Norrie is out of the Australian Open after losing a five-set tussle with world No. 71 Jiri Lehecka.

Despite a promising shot at the title considering his impressive performance at the ASB Classic in Auckland last week where he reached the final, Norrie suffered a 6-7 (8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 defeat.

Norrie was far from the top of his game and looked absent for the majority of the match which could be explained by a medical timeout he received early on in the fifth set in which the 11th seed had his left knee strapped.

While the Brit fought to come back from a double break in the decider, it proved to be too big of an ask as the 21-year-old Czech closed the match on his first match point.

During his post-match press conference, Norrie revealed that he had not been feeling right during the whole tournament.

‘’I don't think I've been feeling the ball too well the whole tournament,’’ Norrie admitted.

‘’Obviously coming into the tournament, it's maybe my best level. Last week was great. And United Cup was some of the best level that I've played in a while. It was a great start to the year.

"And I think I wasn't really feeling the ball that well since the start of the tournament. There was too many lapses in concentration. Like I said, the way I started sets and started the match was not where it should be.

‘’I gave him too much today, and he was, like I said, more solid than me.

"He was more aggressive than me and probably hit more winners and probably less unforced errors. It was pretty straightforward. If you're going to do that, you're just going to win the match.’’

With Norrie eliminated, that leaves just Andy Murray and Dan Evans to carry the hope of a British victory.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.