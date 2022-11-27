Canada defeats Australia to claim first Davis Cup title

Canada team mates lifted the Davis Cup trophy for the very first time on Sunday after Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Australian No. 1 Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-2.

Despite initially being knocked out of the tournament by the Netherlands back in March, Canada was given a second chance as the highest-ranked eliminated country when defending champion Russia was ejected following the invasion of Ukraine.

Taking advantage of their lifeline, Canada then survived the elimination rounds in September in Valencia to reach the final eight in Malaga this week.

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Canada dispatched Germany and on Saturday they then defeated Italy in the semifinals.

On Sunday, Denis Shapovalov defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis with relative ease 6-2, 6-4, and Auger-Aliassime downed de Minaur to clinch the title.

''The emotions are tough to describe,'' Auger-Aliassime said after the match.

''Denis and I grew up together, dreaming of these types of stage, dreaming of winning the Davis Cup. It’s a great moment for myself and for the country.''

Canada were appearing in just their second Davis Cup final, with the first being in 2019 when they lost to Spain.

''From when we were juniors, watching Vasek [Pospisil], Milos Raonic and Daniel Nestor play Davis Cup, we wanted to do the same, and maybe even to win it one day,'' Shapovalov added.

''It was tough to lose in 2019, it was an empty feeling and we wanted it badly this time.''

For 32-year-oldVasek Pospisil, the victory was long-awaited.

''We’ve been dreaming about this for several years,'' he admitted.

''To be here as world champions, I’m speechless. These guys are not kids any more. They’ve been crushing it.

''You can’t win this event without tremendous team chemistry, going forwards as one unit, and all these guys represent exactly that.''

