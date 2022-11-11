Capser Ruud attempts to smooth bitter spat with Holger Rune

Casper Ruud has attempted to smooth over his at-times spikey relationship with Holger Rune, saying he will not ‘dwell’ on their French Open spat.

Norwegian Ruud and Dane Rune are the top two Scandinavian male players on the planet having both produced excellent seasons.

Ruud reached the finals of both the French Open and the US Open this year, while Rune won his fist Masters of his career, beating Novak Djokovic in the final of Paris-Bercy.

The pair met in the quarterfinal of Roland Garros and it erupted into a post-match war of words between them.

Rune accused Ruud of ‘shouting in his face’ in the locker room after the match, with the Norwegian later denying that happened and telling his rival to ‘grow up.’

Ruud, though, believes their rivalry can continue to grow into a much more healthy one.

“We played four times already, so it's been quite a lot,” he said. “And I've seen that he's improved every time we play, and it's become tougher and tougher for me to hold him back or hold him off.

“It's great to see that another Scandinavian is doing well and we had a little, what should we say, conflict there in Paris, in the French Open, but it's nothing to dwell on.

“It's great to see that he has improved his game and I know that he's been into posture and all this stuff behaving on court, so it's great to see that he's also improving every aspect of his game.”

