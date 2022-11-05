Carlos Alcaraz a major ATP Finals doubt, admitting: 'I cannot stretch or serve'

World number one Carlos Alcaraz is a major doubt for the ATP Finals in Turin after he retired from Paris with an abdomen injury.

Alcaraz was playing Holger Rune in the quarterfinal and was already a set down when he opted to call it a day when 1-3 down in the second set tiebreaker.

With the ATP Finals just over a week away, it now looks highly unlikely that the 19-year-old will be able to make his debut in the tournament this season.

“It’s something wrong on the abdominal,” Alcaraz said after the match.

“Right now I have some test on how it’s going to be before Turin, but right now I’m focused to try to get better in the abdominal and trying to be at 100 per cent in Turin,” said Alcaraz.

The injury appears to be similar to the one that compatriot Rafael Nadal suffered at Wimbledon this year and has severely disrupted the second half of his season.

“I cannot stretch,” Alcaraz said. “I couldn’t serve well. I couldn’t hit the forehand well. When I turn the body, I feel it. I feel the abdomen in so many movements.

“It’s in a zone that I have problems, I have problems before. Let’s see if it’s the same problem as I felt before or not.”

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.