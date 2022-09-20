Carlos Alcaraz capable of an 'insane' level of tennis, says top ATP star

Daniil Medvedev has conceded that Carlos Alcaraz is capable of an 'insane' level of tennis.

Alcaraz unseated Medvedev as the world number one by winning the US Open this season. That was just the latest success in a remarkable season, though.

The 19-year-old has also won two Masters in Miami and Madrid, and in the latter the even beat Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev in back-to-back matches. In addition, he has won two ATP 500s this year, in Acapulco and Barcelona.

Medvedev has now dropped to number four in the rankings behind Alcaraz, Casper Ruud and Nadal, but even he can't help but admire what the young Spaniard is producing.

“He's the youngest world number one ever, and it says a lot because we had quite a few great champions in tennis' history,” said Medvedev.

“What he's done since the beginning of his career is just completely insane. It's ridiculous. The guy is 19. His tennis level is insane and he knows it.

“During the summer, it seemed he was a little bit in trouble. Lost some matches against [Cameron] Norrie or [Tommy] Paul, he had some tough moments.

“But then in Flushing Meadows, I mean, the guy plays five-set matches, finishes at 3am, recovers, wins the trophy and becomes number one.

“Congrats to Carlos. I like him a lot. Nice guy, we often speak together. I did not have the opportunity to congratulate him in person but I will do it soon.”

