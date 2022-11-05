Carlos Alcaraz confirms he will miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup due to injury

Carlos Alcaraz will miss both the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after sustaining an abdominal tear while competing in the Paris Masters.

The 19-year-old retired during a second set tiebreak in his quarter-finals match against fellow teenager Holger Rune on Friday after suffering with discomfort in his abdomen.

Alcaraz decided to retire from the match in a bid to prevent worsening the injury, but it appears that the damage was already done as the Spaniard has since confirmed he sustained an internal oblique muscle tear which could see him sidelined for six weeks.

‘’Unfortunately this is the result of my injury: an internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks,’’ Alcaraz penned on Twitter.

‘’I won't make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals.

‘’It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery.’’

Despite the disappointing season-ending injury, Alcaraz finishes his incredible season with a 57-13 record and five career titles, including two ATP 1000 Masters titles in Miami and Madrid and his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open.

On top of this, Alcaraz also became the youngest world No. 1 in history in September.

It is likely Alcaraz will now set his sights on the Australian Open, which begins in 10 weeks.

Alcaraz will be replaced by American Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals.

