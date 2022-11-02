'Carlos Alcaraz has a worrying weakness,' claims former world number one

Mats Wilander says Carlos Alcaraz has a weakness that has become apparent during the indoor hardcourt season.

Alcaraz, 19, has had an incredible season winning multiple titles, a maiden major and becoming the youngest world number one in ATP history.

He has done it in style too, playing some thrilling tennis along the way and enjoying masisve popularity with fans along the way as a result.

However, Eurosport expert Wilander believes the all-action tennis is actually the product of a real weakness in Alcaraz's game, and it was very apparent during his recent 6-3, 6-2 defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime in Basel.

“I think the reason we have fallen in love with Carlos Alcaraz and the way that he plays matches is that he does not serve well," Wilander told Eurosport.

"So every single point that he plays there is a rally and I think people are falling in love with the fact that we are not seeing one-shot rallies. We are seeing five, 10, 15-shot rallies.

“Alcaraz is all over the court, but the downside to that is when you play indoors and you do not have a serve that is reliably good each match and you are not hitting aces.

"When you run into a physical specimen like Auger-Aliassime, you are going to have a problem.

"If you look at Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, you do not need to have a huge serve in order to be a competitor in five-set matches. Of course, Roger Federer started serving really well later in his career.

“But on a quick indoor court over three sets, it goes like that. Yes, it is a worry, but it is more a worry about his own game with the first serve.

"The reason why Carlos Alcaraz is going to lose to some of the players at the beginning of his career, more so than the likes of the ‘Big Four’ – because we keep comparing to them, and we should compare to them as they have set the bar so high – is that his weakness is the serve."

