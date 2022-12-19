Carlos Alcaraz: 'I'm a lucky guy to have Novak Djokovic on tour'

Carlos Alcaraz says he is ‘lucky’ to have Novak Djokovic on tour as he prepares to do battle properly with the Serbian.

Alcaraz had a stunning 2022 season, winning a major maiden at the US Open in September and becoming the youngest world number one in history.

While the 19-year-old’s achievements have been remarkable, it must be remembered that for most of season he has not had Novak Djokovic in his path.

Djokovic was not permitted to play the Australian Open or US Open, or the Masters in Indian Wells, Cincinnati, Canada and Miami, and he also got no ranking points for winning Wimbledon.

Those obstacles should all be removed from Djokovic in 2023, and Alcaraz is relishing the challenge.

"Tennis is better having the best players in the world, and for the fans as well it's good to see a tournament with the best players," Alcaraz said at the Mubadala World Tennis Championships

"Talking for me, I want to see Novak play in every tournament. I always said that if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best player in the world.

"I'm a lucky guy to have Djokovic on the tour."

Carlos Alcaraz will head into a major as the top seed for the first time at the Australian Open, which is scheduled to start on January 16.

