Carlos Alcaraz on Jannik Sinner thriller: 'The level of tennis we played was really high'

Carlos Alcaraz says his US Open quarterfinal win over Jannik Sinner pushed him to his physical limits, but he feels he came through it in good shape.

Alcaraz and Sinner played for five and a quarter hours in New York before the Spaniard won the five-set thriller, with both youngsters producing some incredible tennis throughout.

Sinner served for the match in the fourth set and had match point, and the Italian was up a break in the decider too. However, it was Alcaraz who was able to get himself over the line and book a first ever Grand Slam semi-final spot.

Asked about when Sinner was serving for the match, Alcaraz said: “I just believe in myself in that game.

“I was returning pretty well. I had a lot of chances returning 40-All, 30-All a lot of times. I just believe in myself that I could break in this moment.

“Obviously I think I played really well tennis in that game. Yeah, I would say the things came in my favour.

“Probably at the end of the match I was in my end, let's say. It was really, really tough for me. During the whole match, five hours, 15 minutes of match, but I feel great physically.

“Of course, the level of tennis that we have played, it was really, really high. But I felt great.

The match was the second longest in US Open history and the produced the latest ever finish in the tournament, although the level of tennis kept people gripped until the very end.

Some believe such late finishes are not good for tennis, but Carlos Alcaraz says it is part of what makes the US Open ‘the best in the world.’

“I feel great to be in my first semi-final in a Grand Slam. I feel better reaching semi-final here in US Open. This tournament is amazing. The crowd is amazing, I would say the best in the world.

“I mean, the energy I receive in this court at 3am was unbelievable. Probably in other tournaments, other place, everybody went home to rest. But they stayed in the court, supporting me. It was unbelievable.”

Alcaraz will play American Frances Tiafoe in the semi-final on Friday. Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud will face-off in the other.

