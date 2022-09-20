Carlos Alcaraz predicts who could form the next Big Three

Carlos Alcaraz believes that the future of men’s tennis is in good hands following the eventual retirement of the Big Three - who have ruthlessly dominated the sport for well over a decade - and has predicted that he, Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev will be the ones to beat.

While attending a BMW event in Madrid this week, Alcaraz was asked who he thought could potentially make up a future Big Three, along with himself, and the he was quick to answer.

‘’[Jannik] Sinner and [Alexander] Zverev,’’ the Spaniard revealed.

The 19-year-old also likened his budding rivalry with Jannik Sinner to that of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, noting that his matches with Sinner are often thrilling to watch and that they are good friends.

‘’There’s going to be a really nice rivalry with Sinner. Our games are worth watching, and we’re good friends like Rafa and Federer.’’

Some might think that being compared to three men that hold 63 Grand Slams between them would add a lot of pressure, but Alcaraz explained that he doesn’t feel that way.

‘’It’s not a pressure, I enjoy playing tennis and when I do it is when the results come. Many times I smile in tense moments in matches. Being on the court makes me enjoy myself,’’ he said.

‘’I don’t know why I’m getting compared to the Big Three. They have been there for 20 years, they have won everything and I am starting. It does not make sense, I want to continue my way.

“Comparing myself with the Big Three is that I have to improve day by day. They have been getting better day by day. That’s what I’m looking for.”

Though Alcaraz lost his first match as world number one to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Davis Cup last week, he returned on Sunday to face Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo who he beat 6-4, 7-6(1) to secure his first win as world number one and win the crucial point to take Spain into November’s finals.

Please follow Tennisbuzz on Twitter and Instagram, and you can like us on Facebook by clicking here.

For more exclusive content from Tennisbuzz, including news, features, trivia, promotions and more, please be sure to bookmark our home page.