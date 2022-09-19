Carlos Alcaraz sets himself ambitious ATP Finals target to cap amazing season

Carlos Alcaraz has set his sights on winning the ATP Finals at the first attempt as he settled into life as world number one.

Alcaraz became the youngest player to top the rankings in ATP history after he won the US Open to claim his first major.

It completed a remarkable rise for the 19-year-old, who was ranked outside the top 100 as recently as May 2021.

He, though, says he is far from finished, and he is targeting the ATP Finals in London to end a remarkable season in the perfect way – after he has had a well-earned rest!

"I heard [Daniil] Medvedev say that he felt the pressure, but I haven't felt it," Alcaraz said whilst on Davis Cup duty in Valencia with Spain.

"I would like to win the [ATP Finals] Masters and the Davis Cup and try to finish No. 1. Now that I have reached here, I want to stay as long as possible," he said.

"I want to forget about tennis for a bit and enjoy myself," he concluded.

Alcaraz has never played in the ATP Finals, which was won last year by Alexander Zverev.

