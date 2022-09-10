Casper Ruud admits he will be 'seeking revenge' against Carlos Alcaraz in US Open final

Casper Ruud will have revenge on his mind when he plays Carlos Alcaraz in the winner-takes-all US Open final on Sunday.

The winner of the match will win the US Open title, a maiden major and be crowned new world number one for the first time.

However, Ruud will also have to overcome some history, with Alcaraz winning both of their matches so far, the most recent of which was in the Miami Masters final.

If his semi-final performance against Karen Khachanov is anything to go by, Casper Ruud is very capable of winning the title, although he is fully aware of how difficult it will be against the Spanish teen sensation.

“I think if I want to beat Carlos, I'll need to play very precise with all the shots that I hit, especially try to keep him a little bit further back in the court, to play with good depth and length on all my shots,” Ruud said after he beat Karen Khachanov in his semi-final.

“If he steps in, he can do anything with the ball. He can rip a winner. He also has great touch with the dropshot. I think he has one of the best dropshots on tour. He can do both shots back and forth, it will sort of get you off guard sometimes with the dropshot.

“If you play with good depth and good length, it's tougher to hit dropshots. That will be something that I will try to focus on.

“Yeah, we're playing for the tournament and also world No. 1. Of course, there will be nerves and we will both feel it.

“I hope it will be a good match. He has beaten me a couple times and I will seek my revenge.”

Carlos Alcaraz will be the youngest world number one in history if he is able to beat Casper Ruud and win the US Open title on Sunday.

